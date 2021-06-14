Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $6,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,387,000 after acquiring an additional 630,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,182,000 after acquiring an additional 353,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,292,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,860,000 after purchasing an additional 168,096 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 11.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,159,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,791,000 after purchasing an additional 229,348 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $8,029,341.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,919.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,011,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMN opened at $125.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $65.86 and a 1 year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

