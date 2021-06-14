Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 630,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,182,000 after acquiring an additional 353,242 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,292,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,860,000 after acquiring an additional 168,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 11.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,159,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,791,000 after acquiring an additional 229,348 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN traded down $3.03 on Monday, hitting $122.30. 8,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.90. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $65.86 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

In related news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.