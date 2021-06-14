easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the May 13th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS ESYJY traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $13.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,114. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15. easyJet has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $15.74.

Get easyJet alerts:

ESYJY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th. Peel Hunt upgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. easyJet has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.