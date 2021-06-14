Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Up 293.5% in May

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 293.5% from the May 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSEAMERICAN ENX opened at $12.93 on Monday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $12.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0407 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENX. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 191,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

