Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Up 293.5% in May

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 293.5% from the May 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NYSEAMERICAN ENX opened at $12.93 on Monday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $12.97.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0407 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.
About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
