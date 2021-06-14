EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

SATS has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

SATS stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.54. EchoStar has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $32.42.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.90 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EchoStar will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in EchoStar by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 2,012.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 66,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

