ECOMI Price Down 11.8% Over Last Week (OMI)

ECOMI (CURRENCY:OMI) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. ECOMI has a total market cap of $349.02 million and $2.44 million worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ECOMI has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ECOMI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ECOMI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded up 42,933,036.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,541.90 or 0.08818561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00062413 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00061125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00022600 BTC.

ECOMI Profile

ECOMI is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2019. ECOMI’s total supply is 750,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,285,821,196 coins. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore and it offers a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app bringing pop culture and entertainment into the 21st century. The Collect app allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. Through the app marketplace, users can obtain common, rare, or one-of-a-kind digital collectibles, share these across the social network service, and exchange them with the Collect community, all from the palm of their hand. ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners the opportunity for new revenue streams in the digital landscape. Digital streaming, gaming, and in-app purchasing have become a multibillion-dollar market and the next to join this digital trend is the pop culture and collectibles industry. ECOMI also offers two cold storage solutions- The Secure Wallet, available now, is the world's only true cold storage wallet. Currently stores BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, GoChain, OMI, ERC20 tokens, ERC721 NFT's (digital collectibles). To be released Q4 2019- the ECOMI Collect Digital Wallet. A similar device however it is designed solely for NFTs and the OMI token. “

Buying and Selling ECOMI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECOMI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ECOMI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ECOMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ECOMI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.