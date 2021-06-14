Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 69 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $248.50 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $165.25 and a 1 year high of $261.43. The stock has a market cap of $177.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.09.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.