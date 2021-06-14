Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.3% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $331.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $940.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $316.37. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $338.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,985,645 shares of company stock valued at $619,571,257. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.