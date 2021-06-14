Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $17 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 1.7% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $16,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $982,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $893.83.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $883.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $515.72 and a 12 month high of $890.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $840.49.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

