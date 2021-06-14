Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $9.74 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of O opened at $70.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.81. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $56.33 and a 12 month high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.19%.

Several brokerages recently commented on O. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

