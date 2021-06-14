Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.73.

DUK opened at $101.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.54. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.39%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

