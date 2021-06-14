Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $201,000 Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,591,000 after buying an additional 52,280 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 169.6% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 69.9% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $98.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $154.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.37 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.84%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

