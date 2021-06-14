Education Ecosystem (LEDU) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.54 Million

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Education Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and $205,456.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Education Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Education Ecosystem has traded 31.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00062820 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00022264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $319.55 or 0.00793217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.54 or 0.08038943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00084446 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Profile

Education Ecosystem (CRYPTO:LEDU) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem . The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . Education Ecosystem’s official website is ledu.education-ecosystem.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

