Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Hits $0.0859 on Exchanges

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $19.05 million and $215,621.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0859 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded 69.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,756,548 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

