Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,305,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,612 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.57% of Elastic worth $256,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 88.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 437,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,615,000 after buying an additional 26,812 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 95.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 11,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $1,692,674.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,495.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $798,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,007.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,219. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.26.

Elastic stock opened at $136.67 on Monday. Elastic has a 1 year low of $80.16 and a 1 year high of $176.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

