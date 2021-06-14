Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) is Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,504,372 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 43,197 shares during the period. Electronic Arts makes up approximately 1.0% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $474,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts stock opened at $146.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.91. The firm has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $112,192.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total transaction of $10,052,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 637 shares in the company, valued at $91,473.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,712 shares of company stock valued at $15,206,135 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EA. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.