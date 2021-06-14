Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,463,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,728 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,294 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,845,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,324,000. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $224.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.96. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total value of $56,071,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,632,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,613,506,157.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,260 shares of company stock valued at $78,131,944. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.43.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.