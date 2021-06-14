Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of ELMUF stock remained flat at $$60.49 during trading hours on Monday. Elisa Oyj has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $61.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.80.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

