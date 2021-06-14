Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ET. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.6% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 16.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 25,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 32.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 84,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 20,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 18.0% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 42,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $11.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.51. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $11.32.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is -338.89%.

In other news, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Mizuho started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.