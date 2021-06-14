EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Upgraded at Raymond James

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.54.

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $6.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 3.51. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $6.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 15.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 357,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 46,963 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $2,616,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 42.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 23.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 14,313 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

