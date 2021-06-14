Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 275,002 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,598,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,002 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $270,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.68.

Shares of LYB traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.55. 20,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,939. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.59. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $60.04 and a 12 month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

