Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $196.16 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,049,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,594 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.11% of Eli Lilly and worth $196,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,454,000 after acquiring an additional 58,220 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.43.

NYSE LLY traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $225.62. 44,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,986,581. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.96.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,632,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,613,506,157.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 350,260 shares of company stock valued at $78,131,944. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

