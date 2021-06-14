Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 134,461 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,394,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,461 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $175,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 16.4% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 67,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,471,000 after buying an additional 9,453 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 14.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,370,000 after acquiring an additional 20,781 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1,734.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,217,000 after acquiring an additional 136,646 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after acquiring an additional 10,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 276,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,834,000 after purchasing an additional 33,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.11.

NYSE RGA traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.62. 1,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,668. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $66.99 and a 1 year high of $134.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.18.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.