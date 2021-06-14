Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 49,635 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,799,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,635 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.07% of The Procter & Gamble worth $243,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.82. The stock had a trading volume of 194,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,145,734. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $113.76 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.70.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

