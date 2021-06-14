EnterCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $101,505.00 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One EnterCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $98,133.04 and $101,505.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EnterCoin has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00062820 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00022264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.55 or 0.00793217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.54 or 0.08038943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00084446 BTC.

EnterCoin Coin Profile

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

