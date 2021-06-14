Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 752 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth $46,349,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,250,000 after purchasing an additional 760,602 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,300,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,419,000 after purchasing an additional 476,688 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,980,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,194,000 after purchasing an additional 400,370 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 307.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 353,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,807,000 after purchasing an additional 266,569 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $51.99 on Monday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $36.68 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.77%.

Several research analysts have commented on AXS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXIS Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

