Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,358 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,796,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,990,000 after acquiring an additional 775,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,204,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $475,885,000 after acquiring an additional 473,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after acquiring an additional 306,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $41.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.74. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

In other news, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $2,003,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,135,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,496,599.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $401,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,877.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,040 shares of company stock worth $6,606,433. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Select Medical from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

