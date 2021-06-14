Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,225 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The RealReal were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in The RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

REAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

REAL stock opened at $20.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 3.15. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.27.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 61.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 25,356 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $390,228.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 297,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,417.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $38,770.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,710,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,418 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

