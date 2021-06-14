Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $664,000 Stock Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,451 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SITC. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in SITE Centers by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in SITE Centers by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SITC shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.23.

NYSE:SITC opened at $15.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.61. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -785.00 and a beta of 1.73. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 4.12%. SITE Centers’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $122,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,689,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,202,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,402.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,644,624 shares of company stock valued at $124,853,641 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

