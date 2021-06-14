Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 55,600 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,600 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 231,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.6% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 338,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Hostess Brands by 875.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $16.53 on Monday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

