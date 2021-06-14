Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 607 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,629,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,065,000 after purchasing an additional 589,686 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,964,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,434,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,900,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,684,000 after purchasing an additional 274,175 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at $42,523,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,223,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,705,000 after purchasing an additional 152,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $24.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.97.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $115.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. NMI had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Julie Norberg sold 2,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $75,700.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $551,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,345 shares of company stock worth $2,491,793 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

