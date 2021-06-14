Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,652,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,540,000 after purchasing an additional 101,178 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 7,689,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,188,000 after acquiring an additional 656,604 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,187,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,782,000 after acquiring an additional 280,447 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 2,469,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,136,000 after acquiring an additional 334,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,694,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,737,000 after acquiring an additional 28,375 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verra Mobility has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

VRRM opened at $14.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.57 and a beta of 1.51. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.86.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.