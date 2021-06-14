Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,342 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iStar were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAR. Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iStar during the 4th quarter worth $29,700,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in iStar during the 4th quarter worth $13,519,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iStar by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 322,059 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in iStar by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,586,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,559,000 after purchasing an additional 137,212 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in iStar by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 504,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 101,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAR opened at $18.38 on Monday. iStar Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $18.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that iStar Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. iStar’s payout ratio is -57.47%.

Several research analysts have commented on STAR shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

iStar Profile

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

