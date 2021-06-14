Equities Analysts Set Expectations for United Natural Foods, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Natural Foods in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Friday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $35.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.27. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $42.40.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 109,348 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 318.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 130,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 99,484 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $379,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $792,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 29,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,271 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,557 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.