Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Stake Reduced by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC cut its holdings in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 254,172 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Equity Bancshares were worth $6,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ EQBK traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $31.60. 31 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,423. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.51. The company has a market cap of $452.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.48. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 34.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

