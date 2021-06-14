Equity Investment Corp Purchases New Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,903,086 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,681,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 53,750,469 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,224,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821,463 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,311,925 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,920,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,809,037 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $155,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,499 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,087,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 5,787,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $114,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.72.

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.06. 430,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,299,350. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

