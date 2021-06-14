Equity Investment Corp Trims Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Equity Investment Corp cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,219 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises about 2.1% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Equity Investment Corp owned 0.17% of McKesson worth $52,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of McKesson by 686.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 37,031 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in McKesson by 539.2% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in McKesson by 14.5% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in McKesson by 734.1% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 14,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in McKesson by 15.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.85, for a total transaction of $38,184.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,898.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,060 shares of company stock worth $3,752,010. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $191.51. The company had a trading volume of 12,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,427. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $139.76 and a one year high of $204.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.83. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.18.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.