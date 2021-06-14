Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

EQR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho lowered shares of Equity Residential from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist downgraded Equity Residential from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.60.

NYSE EQR opened at $80.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $82.05.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $1,567,019.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,529 shares of company stock worth $3,371,174. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,185 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,463 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,478,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,508 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 741.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,415,000 after buying an additional 1,234,974 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

