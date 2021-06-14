Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Receives “No Recommendation” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their no recommendation rating on shares of Ergomed (LON:ERGO) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Numis Securities raised Ergomed to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,330 ($17.38) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Ergomed alerts:

Shares of LON ERGO opened at GBX 1,300 ($16.98) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £634.28 million and a PE ratio of 67.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66. Ergomed has a 1-year low of GBX 400 ($5.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,440 ($18.81). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,213.07.

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Outsourcing and Pharmacovigilance.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Ergomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ergomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.