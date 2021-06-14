ESBC (ESBC) Trading 44.5% Higher This Week

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 14th. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ESBC has traded up 44.5% against the U.S. dollar. ESBC has a total market cap of $644,506.76 and approximately $49,526.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 28,411,945 coins and its circulating supply is 28,132,611 coins. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars.

