Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the May 13th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC owned 0.06% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESP stock remained flat at $$15.33 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,390. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.54. The firm has a market cap of $41.44 million, a P/E ratio of -383.25 and a beta of 0.16. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

