Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $7.15 Million Stock Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 64.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,311 shares during the period. Kornit Digital makes up approximately 0.9% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.16% of Kornit Digital worth $7,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KRNT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 6.9% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRNT stock opened at $120.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.99. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $43.81 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.35 and a beta of 1.82.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.37%. Kornit Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRNT. Barclays upped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.22.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

