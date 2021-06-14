Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 12,465 Shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,465 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.90% of USA Truck worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USAK. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 148,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 87,054 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in USA Truck during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in USA Truck by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 30,578 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in USA Truck by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 89,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in USA Truck during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 50.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ USAK opened at $16.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. USA Truck, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.39. The firm has a market cap of $146.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 2.22.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. USA Truck had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $158.51 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that USA Truck, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

