Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 19,135 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,399 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,135 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.85% of Sterling Construction worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Construction by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,475,000 after purchasing an additional 105,944 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sterling Construction by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Sterling Construction by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ STRL opened at $24.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $693.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.38. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.20.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

