Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Trims Holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,194 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 49,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $52.18 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $65.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.13.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.