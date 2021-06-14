Ethverse Price Reaches $0.0566 on Top Exchanges (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Ethverse coin can now be bought for $0.0566 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethverse has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ethverse has a total market cap of $490,074.41 and $99,221.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.00151237 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000103 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002261 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.56 or 0.00640660 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

Ethverse (ETHV) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,745,587 coins and its circulating supply is 8,655,414 coins. Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

