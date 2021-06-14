Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Acquires New Stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the first quarter valued at about $1,437,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MarineMax by 21.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 44,878 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MarineMax by 5.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the first quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $274,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $1,628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,222 shares of company stock worth $5,855,298. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HZO traded down $1.36 on Monday, reaching $46.65. 1,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,173. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.36 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.81.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.41%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

MarineMax Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

