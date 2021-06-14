Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Ethan Allen Interiors makes up about 2.2% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,035,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,433,000 after buying an additional 142,509 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 810,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,380,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 680,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,767 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 457,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 180,757 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 18,191 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $468,883.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,448.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock traded down $0.97 on Monday, reaching $30.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.68 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.24. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $32.15.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $176.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.31%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

