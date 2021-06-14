Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Takes $2.03 Million Position in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 101,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Nature’s Sunshine Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NATR. Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,295,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 244.9% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 100,434 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 15.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 530,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 69,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 90.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 29,706 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nature’s Sunshine Products stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.14. The stock had a trading volume of 718 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,271. The firm has a market cap of $401.73 million, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.42 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 5.72%.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

