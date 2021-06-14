Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.39). Euronav posted earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 136%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). Euronav had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 19.21%.

EURN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oddo Bhf lowered Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Euronav in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. ING Group lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Euronav has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $9.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08. Euronav has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth $43,639,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Euronav by 7.1% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,997,609 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after buying an additional 197,523 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Euronav by 35.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,540,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,241,000 after buying an additional 663,771 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Euronav by 12.7% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,300,029 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,045,000 after buying an additional 259,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Euronav by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,193,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after buying an additional 364,500 shares in the last quarter. 25.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

